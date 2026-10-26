Aaj Ka Rashifal: Today’s Horoscope in Hindi for All 12 Signs

For Hindi readers, the day starts with आज का राशिफल. It carries a fresh daily reading for every zodiac sign in Hindi, with tarot card, lucky colour and lucky number for the day. The Hindi horoscope section is updated daily, and each sign has its own page with the full reading.

Find your sign below and read today’s full rashifal:

मेष (Aries) (21 March – 19 April)

वृषभ (Taurus) (20 April – 20 May)

मिथुन (Gemini) (21 May – 20 June)

कर्क (Cancer) (21 June – 22 July)

सिंह (Leo) (23 July – 22 August)

कन्या (Virgo) (23 August – 22 September)

तुला (Libra) (23 September – 22 October)

वृश्चिक (Scorpio) (23 October – 21 November)

धनु (Sagittarius) (22 November – 21 December)

मकर (Capricorn) (22 December – 19 January)

कुंभ (Aquarius) (20 January – 18 February)

मीन (Pisces) (19 February – 20 March)

Each sign page carries the day’s full reading in Hindi. Bookmark your sign and check your rashifal every morning.