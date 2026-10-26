New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I: Players in Form and Wellington Numbers

The third T20I between New Zealand and India takes place at Sky Stadium, Wellington, on Tuesday, 27 October 2026, with India leading the five match series 2-0. Before the first ball, the form guide tells its own story, and the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I prediction Wellington page pulls the key numbers together in one place.

Glenn Phillips has been New Zealand’s standout batter with 152 series runs, followed by Bevon Jacobs on 89. For India, Sanju Samson has 81 and Naman Dhir 73, and Dhir’s 31 in the second T20I helped steady a chase that had wobbled early. Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 51 off 26 balls in that same game underlined why he carries a 52.94 percent chance of scoring 25 or more again.

With the ball, Mitchell Santner has been the series’ most successful bowler with 6 wickets, while Arshdeep Singh has 3 for India. Kuldeep Yadav, with a 57.41 percent chance of taking two or more wickets, shapes as India’s key weapon on a Wellington surface where first innings scores average 164 and second innings scores average 140.

The match starts at 12:30 PM IST. India start as favourites on form and on the numbers, but New Zealand’s senior players have one last home game to change the feel of the series.