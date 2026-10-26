CM Vijay inspects Chembarambakkam Lake amid northeast monsoon

CHENNAI:

Chief Minister Vijay on Monday inspected Chembarambakkam Lake in view of the northeast monsoon and reviewed the water storage, inflow, discharge and precautionary measures to prevent flooding in Chennai.

The Chief Minister visited the lake in Kancheepuram district and inspected the five-eye and 19-eye sluice sections. Water Resources Department officials briefed him on the lake’s water level, inflow and discharge, besides the arrangements in place to monitor its condition during the monsoon.

As of Monday morning, the lake’s water level stood at 14.76 feet against its full capacity of 24 feet. The storage stood at 1,488 million cubic feet (mcft), against its total capacity of 3,645 mcft.

The lake was receiving an inflow of 150 cusecs, while 208 cusecs was being discharged. Of the outflow, 176 cusecs was allocated for Chennai’s drinking water requirements, five cusecs for SIPCOT and two cusecs for irrigation. Rainfall recorded in the lake’s catchment area over the preceding 24 hours was 4.20 mm.

With the northeast monsoon bringing rainfall to several parts of Tamil Nadu, the authorities are monitoring water levels and inflows at major reservoirs. The Central Water Commission has also warned that the lake’s water level could rise rapidly if heavy rainfall occurs in the catchment areas.

Chembarambakkam Lake is one of Chennai’s key drinking water sources. Its water levels and discharge are closely monitored during the monsoon because excess releases can affect downstream areas, particularly parts of southern Chennai.

The inspection comes amid concerns over rain-related flooding and the need for precautionary measures to protect low-lying areas. Officials are continuing to monitor the lake’s water storage, inflow and discharge as rainfall conditions evolve.