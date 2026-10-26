Today India vs New Zealand Live News 27 October 2026

India and New Zealand meet in the third T20I on Tuesday, 27 October 2026, at Sky Stadium, Wellington. The match starts at 12:30 PM IST, and India already lead the five match series 2-0 after two hard fought wins.

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इंडिया vs न्यूजीलैंड लाइव स्कोर और अपडेट के लिए



New Zealand will be playing to avoid a clean sweep at home, while India will want to close out the series in style before the remaining matches. With the series already decided on scoreline, the third game is still full of interest, with form, places in the side, and momentum all on the line.

Match details: date, time and venue

The third T20I takes place at Sky Stadium, Wellington, on Tuesday, 27 October 2026. The first ball is at 12:30 PM IST, which is 7:00 AM GMT. India captain Shreyas Iyer leads the visitors, while Mitchell Santner captains New Zealand.

Wellington has a reputation for competitive T20 games. First innings scores average 164 at the venue, while second innings scores average 140, so a strong start with the bat matters, and the chasing side will need to keep wickets in hand for the closing overs.

Series so far: India 2-0 up

India won the second T20I in a last over finish. New Zealand posted 180 for 5, built on Glenn Phillips with 70 off 43 balls and Bevon Jacobs with 58 off 46. India slipped to 70 for 5 in reply, but Tilak Varma finished unbeaten on 51 off 26 balls, with support from Naman Dhir with 31 and Nitish Kumar Reddy with 26 off 13, to complete the chase.

Across the series so far, Phillips leads the run charts with 152 runs, followed by Jacobs with 89, Sanju Samson with 81 and Dhir with 73. With the ball, Santner leads with 6 wickets and Arshdeep Singh has 3 for India.

Players to watch in the third T20I

Tilak Varma is the batter in form for India after his match winning unbeaten fifty, and he carries a strong chance of scoring 25 or more again. Kuldeep Yadav shapes as India’s key bowler, with a strong chance of taking two or more wickets. For New Zealand, Phillips and Santner remain the two names India must deal with early, with the bat and the ball.

On the numbers, India start as favourites, with a 55.5 percent chance of winning against New Zealand’s 44.5 percent. The prediction is an India win, but Wellington’s conditions and New Zealand’s home record mean the hosts cannot be written off.

How to follow the match live

Live updates, score, wickets and highlights from the third T20I will be available through the day from Wellington. Fans can follow the match ball by ball as India look to extend their series lead and New Zealand fight to stay alive in the contest.

FAQs

When is the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I? The match is on Tuesday, 27 October 2026, starting at 12:30 PM IST.

Where is the 3rd T20I being played? The match is at Sky Stadium, Wellington.

What is the series score before the 3rd T20I? India lead the five match series 2-0.

What time does the India vs New Zealand tomorrow match start? The match starts at 12:30 PM IST, which is 7:00 AM GMT.

Who are the captains for the 3rd T20I? Shreyas Iyer captains India and Mitchell Santner captains New Zealand.

What is the venue for the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I? Sky Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand.

What is the Wellington pitch report for the 3rd T20I? Wellington has produced competitive T20 games, with first innings scores averaging 164 and second innings scores averaging 140 at the venue, so a total above par matters for the side batting first.

What is the prediction for the India vs New Zealand tomorrow match? India start as favourites with a 55.5 percent chance of winning, against New Zealand’s 44.5 percent, and the prediction is an India win.

Who are the players to watch in the 3rd T20I? Tilak Varma and Kuldeep Yadav for India, and Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner for New Zealand.

What happened in the 2nd T20I? New Zealand scored 180 for 5 and India chased it down in the last over, with Tilak Varma unbeaten on 51 off 26 balls.

Who has scored the most runs in the series so far? Glenn Phillips leads with 152 runs, followed by Bevon Jacobs with 89, Sanju Samson with 81 and Naman Dhir with 73.

Who has taken the most wickets in the series so far? Mitchell Santner leads with 6 wickets, while Arshdeep Singh has 3 for India.

Where can I follow India vs New Zealand live news and score free? Live text updates, score, wickets and highlights are available free on the Dot Times live blogs for this match, in English and in Hindi.

Where will India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I highlights 2026 be available? Match highlights are usually published after the match ends, along with the full match report.