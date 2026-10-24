Heavy rain triggers landslides in Nilgiris 

Coimbatore, Oct 24:

Heavy rain triggered multiple landslides across the Nilgiris on Saturday, disrupting traffic on major ghat roads and leaving hundreds of tourists stranded. More than 150 students from Kerala who were on a trip to Ooty were rescued and moved to safety.

A major landslide occurred near Burliar on the Mettupalayam-Coonoor ghat road, trapping a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus carrying the driver, conductor and passengers. The bus was severely damaged after mud, debris and a fallen tree came crashing down on it. Fire and Rescue Services personnel launched an operation to rescue those trapped.

The conductor and a passenger who was reportedly seriously injured were taken to the Mettupalayam Government Hospital. Rescue operations were under way to account for everyone aboard the bus.

Burliar recorded 250 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 7 am on Saturday, the highest in the district. Kil Kotagiri received 200 mm, while Alakarai recorded 161 mm and Kotagiri 137 mm.

The downpour triggered landslides at 19 locations across the Mettupalayam-Ooty, Ooty-Kotagiri, Mettupalayam-Kotagiri and Ooty-Manjoor roads. Tree falls were reported at 18 locations, further disrupting transport.

The Kerala students stranded by the road block were assisted by police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel and shifted to safety using minibuses. Traffic on the affected ghat roads was disrupted, with vehicles diverted where possible.

In view of the continuing heavy rain, the district administration declared a holiday for schools across the Nilgiris and advised educational institutions against conducting special classes. Authorities continued rescue and clearance operations as the district braced for further rainfall.