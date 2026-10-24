Four-year-old boy dies of dengue in Kovai

Coimbatore, Oct 24:

A four-year-old boy died of dengue fever in Coimbatore, raising concerns over the spread of mosquito-borne diseases in the district.

The child was reportedly undergoing treatment after developing symptoms of the infection. Despite medical intervention, his condition deteriorated and he died.

The incident has highlighted the need for intensified preventive measures, including mosquito-control operations and the removal of stagnant water. Health authorities have urged the public to maintain clean surroundings and seek immediate medical attention if symptoms such as persistent fever, severe headache, vomiting or abdominal pain develop.

Further details regarding the circumstances of the child’s death and the measures being taken by the health department were awaited.