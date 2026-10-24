TN on alert to protect paddy crops from heavy rain

Chennai, Oct 24:

The Tamil Nadu government has stepped up precautionary measures to protect paddy crops and harvested paddy stocks from damage as heavy rain continues across several parts of the State with the northeast monsoon gaining strength.

District administrations have been asked to closely monitor vulnerable agricultural areas and ensure that paddy stocks stored in procurement centres and godowns are adequately protected from rainwater. Officials are also expected to coordinate with the Agriculture, Revenue and other departments to respond to rain-related emergencies.

The Cauvery delta districts, where samba paddy cultivation is under way, require particular attention as persistent rainfall could affect standing crops and harvesting operations. Farmers have also expressed concerns over waterlogging in agricultural fields and inadequate drainage in some areas.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast further rainfall across Tamil Nadu in the coming days under the influence of low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal. District officials have been directed to remain vigilant and take necessary steps to minimise crop losses and protect agricultural produce from damage.