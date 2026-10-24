CM Vijay likely to visit Erode on Nov 3

Chennai, Oct 24:

Chief Minister Vijay is likely to visit Erode on November 3 to participate in a government function for the distribution of welfare assistance, according to sources.

The event is scheduled to be held at a private college in Erode. The Chief Minister is expected to travel from Chennai to Coimbatore by a special flight and proceed to the venue by road.

Arrangements for the proposed visit are expected to be finalised by the authorities. Further details regarding the programme and the beneficiaries to receive assistance are awaited.