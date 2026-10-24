Stalin holds talks on five Assembly bypolls

Chennai, Oct 24:

DMK president and former Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday held consultations at Anna Arivalayam with party functionaries in connection with five Assembly constituencies where by-elections are expected to be announced soon.

Stalin held discussions with Nehru, who represents Tiruchi East, and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi regarding the constituency. He also consulted party functionary Sella Pandian for Viralimalai, Minister S Muthusamy for Perundurai, former Minister V Senthil Balaji for Karur and Aavudaiappan for Ambasamudram.

The consultations come amid preparations for the possible bypolls in the five constituencies. The DMK leadership is expected to discuss election preparedness, candidate selection and strategies to retain or win the seats.

The developments also come against the backdrop of the recent by-elections in Dharapuram and Madurantakam, where the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) registered victories, strengthening its Assembly presence. The DMK is keen to assess the political situation and strengthen its organisational machinery ahead of the next round of electoral contests.