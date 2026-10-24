Man kills wife, dies by suicide in Padi

Chennai, Oct 24:

A man allegedly murdered his wife by slitting her throat before dying by suicide at their house in Padi, near Korattur, on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Arun and his wife Malathi, who worked as a tailor. The couple had been married for eight years and had no children. According to reports, Arun had been unemployed for the past three years and had developed a drinking habit, leading to frequent quarrels between them.

Following another argument on Friday night, Arun allegedly killed Malathi with a knife and later hanged himself at their house. Korattur police recovered both bodies and sent them for postmortem examination.

Police also recovered a letter reportedly written by Arun before his death, stating that nobody was responsible for his decision and that the couple had lost the will to live. Further investigation is under way.