Caste-related school incidents need impartial probe: Rajmohan

Chennai, Oct 24:

School Education Minister Rajmohan on Saturday said caste-related incidents in schools must be investigated impartially, without political interference, and that action would be taken against anyone found responsible, irrespective of whether they were teachers or students.

Speaking to reporters after garlanding the statue of Marudhu Pandiyar on their birth anniversary, he said students were the ultimate victims of such incidents. He stressed the need for an impartial investigation without the involvement of political leaders and said emotional well-being training could help prevent such incidents.

On reports of missing children, Rajmohan said the children had been rescued within a week and that the police investigation was progressing swiftly. He added that the government would not downplay any allegations.

Clarifying the TVK’s organisational structure, he said those who had enrolled themselves through the party’s website would not automatically qualify as office-bearers. Responding to questions about the Chennai Mayor, he denied that the mayor had been deliberately ignored and said he had consistently maintained that issues such as flooding should be addressed without political considerations.