People will never forgive DMK govt: EPS

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has criticized the DMK government, stating that the people will neither forgive nor forget the administration that forced them to protest on the streets for food and relief amidst the devastation caused by Cyclone ‘Fenjal.’

In his statement, EPS highlighted the plight of those affected by the cyclone, saying, “People have been evacuated from their homes and accommodated in shelters and camps. However, reports suggest that the DMK government is now forcibly evicting them from these shelters, citing reasons such as scheduled events and ceremonies.”

He further condemned the government for its poor handling of the situation, stating, “Already distressed by the cyclone’s impact, the affected people are being pushed to the brink of despair due to the lack of basic necessities like food and drinking water. The DMK government’s inability to provide adequate relief has forced people to protest on the streets for their survival.”

EPS emphasized that such governance failures will not be forgiven or forgotten by the people. He expressed severe criticism against the administration for its inefficiency, saying, “The DMK government lacks the administrative capability to provide essential services like food, water, and shelter during disaster situations. This deserves strong condemnation.”

He urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his government to ensure the uninterrupted supply of all essential aid until normalcy is restored in the affected regions.