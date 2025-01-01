Delhi traders eye Rs1,000 crore business this New Year: CTI

Delhi’s markets are buzzing with activity ahead of New Year 2025, as traders anticipate business worth Rs 1,000 crore, according to the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI).

The festive season has drawn massive crowds to major markets across the city.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said, “The response this New Year season has been overwhelming. Markets like Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Rajouri Garden, Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place, South Extension, and Karol Bagh are witnessing packed crowds and enthusiastic shoppers.”

He added that several shops are offering discounts ranging from 20 per cent to 50 per cent, significantly boosting sales. “Traders are optimistic about closing the year on a high note, with strong business figures across sectors,” Goyal said.