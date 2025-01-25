Aus Open: Zverev in final after Djokovic retires 

Novak Djokovic’s bid for the record 11th Australian Open took a major blow as the Serbian great retired with injury following a first set of the semifinal against Alexander Zverev on Friday.

After losing the first set in 81 minutes, Djokovic retired when Zverev was leading the match 7-6(5). Djokovic sent the ball into the net to give up the mini-break and lost the first set in a tiebreak. Immediately after he lost a 7-6(5) opening set, Djokovic shook the hand of the No. 2, sending the German through to the final.

The German will play his first Australian Open final on Sunday.