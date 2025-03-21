Trump believes India will lower tariffs on US goods

President Donald Trump has said that he believes India will lower its tariffs on American goods, even as he reiterated his threat to impose reciprocal US tariffs on the country starting April 2.

“I believe they’re…probably going to be lowering those tariffs substantially, but on April 2, we will be charging them the same tariffs they charge us.”

“But the only problem I have with India is they’re one of the highest tariffing nations in the world,” the website quoted Trump as saying.

Asked about his summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, Trump said he has a “very good relationship” with India.

In an interview with Breitbart News, an American news, opinion, and commentary website, Trump discussed the US’ relationship with India.

When asked about the India-Middle East-Europe-Economic Corridor (IMEC), a deal he signed the US on to during Modi’s visit to the US, Trump did not mention China in particular but said it was a “group of wonderful nations” banding together “countering other countries that look to hurt us on trade.”

“We have a powerful group of partners in trade,” Trump said.

“Again, we can’t let those partners treat us badly, however. We do better in many ways frankly with our foes than we do with our friends,” Trump was quoted as saying by the website.

“The ones that wouldn’t be as friendly to us in some cases treat us better than the ones that are supposed to be friendly, like the European Union, which treats us terribly on trade,” Trump said.