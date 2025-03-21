Gangster from Tuticorn shot and captured in Chennai

Chennai police shot and captured notorious rowdy High Court Maharaja, who was hiding in Guindy.

High Court Maharaja, a well-known rowdy from Tuticorin, has several criminal cases pending against him. The police had been actively searching for him for a long time. He was also involved in a high-profile kidnapping case in Madurai S.S. Colony, where a schoolboy was abducted for a ₹10 crore ransom.

Based on intelligence reports, police tracked him down to Guindy, Chennai, where he was in hiding. When officers attempted to arrest him, Maharaja attacked the police and tried to escape. In response, the police opened fire, injuring him before successfully capturing him.

The injured rowdy was given medical treatment and is now being interrogated by the police. Further investigations are underway.