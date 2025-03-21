London’s Heathrow Airport shuts down after power outage

London’s Heathrow Airport shut down till midnight today after it experienced a “significant power outage”. In a post on X Friday morning (India time) the airport advised passengers not to travel and contact the airline on which they had intended to travel for further details.

“Due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage. To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 11.59 pm on March 21,” the airport said.

“Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport and should contact their airline for further information. We apologise for the inconvenience.”