Canada PM choose Europe over US as first foreign visit

Toronto, Mar 21: Canada's new prime minister, Mark Carney, has made a bold move by choosing Europe as the destination for his first foreign visit, instead of the traditional choice of the United States. This decision comes at a time when US President Donald Trump has been attacking Canada's sovereignty and economy. Carney's first stop was Paris, where he met with French President Emmanuel Macron, and then he headed to the UK.

In the current international context, we want to be able to develop our most strategic projects with our closest, more loyal partners,” Macron said, adding, “we are stronger together, better able to ensure the respect of our interests, the full exercise of our sovereignty.”

During his visit, Carney emphasised the importance of strengthening ties with reliable allies, particularly in the face of Trump’s aggressive trade policies. He stated, “I want to ensure that France and the whole of Europe works enthusiastically with Canada, the most European of non-European countries, determined like you to maintain the most positive possible relations with the United States.” Carney’s visit was seen as an opportunity to showcase Canada’s deep European bonds and to display his gravitas on the world stage as he prepares for an election.