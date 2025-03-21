Gold price down by Rs 320 per sovereign

The price of 22-carat ornamental gold in Chennai has dropped by ₹320 per sovereign today, bringing the new price to ₹66,160 per sovereign.

Gold prices in Tamil Nadu have been fluctuating over the past few days. On March 19, gold prices increased by ₹320 per sovereign, reaching ₹66,320. The next day, on March 20, the price rose by another ₹160, selling at ₹66,480 per sovereign.

However, today (March 21), the price has dropped by ₹320 per sovereign, bringing it down to ₹66,160. Similarly, the price per gram has decreased by ₹40, making it ₹8,270 per gram.

After reaching record-high prices in recent days, this slight decline has come as a relief for gold buyers and jewelry enthusiasts