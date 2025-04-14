Alcaraz claims maiden Monte Carlo Masters title

Monte Carlo, Apr 14: Carlos Alcaraz captured his first Monte Carlo Masters title on Sunday with a commanding 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 win over Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti, marking his sixth Masters 1000 crown and most significant title since Wimbledon 2024.
The 21-year-old Spaniard, a four-time Grand Slam champion, overcame a slow start to dominate the final two sets, showcasing his trademark intensity and athleticism. Alcaraz had lost in the opening round on his only previous appearance at Monte Carlo in 2022 but returned stronger this year.
“It’s been a really difficult week and a tough month for me, both on and off the court,” said Alcaraz. “I’m proud of how I dealt with everything.”
Musetti, playing in his first Masters 1000 final, started brightly, rallying from an early break to take the opening set. However, the Italian began struggling with a leg issue early in the third set, requiring medical attention at 0-3. From that point, Alcaraz never looked back, sealing the decider without dropping a game.