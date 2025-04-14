Alcaraz claims maiden Monte Carlo Masters title

Monte Carlo, Apr 14: Carlos Alcaraz captured his first Monte Carlo Masters title on Sunday with a commanding 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 win over Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti, marking his sixth Masters 1000 crown and most significant title since Wimbledon 2024. Monte Carlo, Apr 14: Carlos Alcaraz captured his first Monte Carlo Masters title on Sunday with a commanding 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 win over Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti, marking his sixth Masters 1000 crown and most significant title since Wimbledon 2024.

The 21-year-old Spaniard, a four-time Grand Slam champion, overcame a slow start to dominate the final two sets, showcasing his trademark intensity and athleticism. Alcaraz had lost in the opening round on his only previous appearance at Monte Carlo in 2022 but returned stronger this year.

“It’s been a really difficult week and a tough month for me, both on and off the court,” said Alcaraz. “I’m proud of how I dealt with everything.”