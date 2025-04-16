AIADMK Walks Out Of Tamil Nadu Assembly; Alleges Suppression Of Voices



All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs in the Tamil Nadu Assembly protested against the DMK-led state government for not a no confidence motion to be raised against state minister K Ponmudy and other ministers, who had recently stirred controversy for his remarks against certain sects of Hinduism and women.

Edappadi K Palaniswami, General Secretary of AIADMK said that the party brought a no-confidence motion as per Assembly rule 72, but Speaker M Appavu did not allow them to speak on it.

While staging the walkout, the party leaders also raised slogans, “Where is democracy? No permission to raise people’s issue.”

The party is looking to raise the no-confidence motion against ministers K N Nehru, K Ponmudy, and V Senthil Balaji. While Balaji and Nehru are investigated by the ED, Ponmudy has stirred controversy for making derogatory remarks about women and Hindus.

“AIADMK wants to bring no-confidence motion as per Assembly Rule 72 as we lost confidence in DMK Ministers. We gave the letter to the Speaker in his room. K.N. Nehru and his son were under ED searches on 7th April…Minister K Ponmudy passed derogatory remarks against women and the Hindu religion…V. Senthil Balaji’s TASMAC office was searched by the ED. So, we gave the letter to bring no-confidence motions against M.K. Stalin’s ministers. But permission was denied,” AIADMK chief told during a press conference after the walkout.