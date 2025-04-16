Iranian leader expresses endorsement of talks with US

Iran’s supreme leader said on Tuesday that the first round of talks with the United States went “well”, in his first public comment on the negotiations, state television reported.

The comments by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, while couched, represented his endorsement of the talks so far.

“We are neither radically optimistic about the talks nor radically pessimistic about the talks,” the 85-year-old Khamenei said.

However, he said the talks had been “implemented well in the first steps” and that Iran remained “pessimistic” about America.

He also urged officials “not to tie the country’s affairs” to the talks, which are scheduled to have a second round on Saturday.