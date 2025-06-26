Cocaine: Actor Krishna arrested after Srikanth’s confession

Actor Krishna has been arrested today following actor Srikanth’s arrest in a drug abuse case.

The arrest comes after a detailed police investigation into the use of narcotics like cocaine and methamphetamine at late-night parties involving film celebrities.

Actor Srikanth was earlier arrested for allegedly purchasing and using drugs from an international smuggling network. During police interrogation, Srikanth confessed that he bought cocaine from Prasad, a former AIADMK IT wing administrator, along with his associates Pradeep Kumar and John.

He further revealed that he had supplied the drug to actor Krishna, known for his role in the film Kazhugu.

Following this statement, police added Krishna to the list of suspects. A police team sent a summons to his residence in Kalakshetra Colony, Chennai, asking him to appear for inquiry. However, Krishna allegedly switched off his mobile phone and went into hiding.

Under the supervision of Chennai South Zone Additional Commissioner Kannan, five special teams were formed to trace and arrest Krishna. After locating him, the police conducted an interrogation and medical examination, which confirmed grounds for his arrest. Krishna was officially taken into custody today, and a detailed investigation is underway.

Actor Krishna began his career as a child artiste in Tamil cinema. He later acted in key roles in several notable films such as Kazhugu, Yaamirukka Bayamey, Vanavarayan Vallavarayan, and Maari 2. He is also the younger brother of director Vishnuvardhan.

The case has sent shockwaves across the Tamil film industry as police continue their crackdown on drug use and trafficking linked to film stars, political operatives, and smuggling networks. Further arrests and revelations are expected as the investigation progresses.