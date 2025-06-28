Brad Pitt’s home ransacked by 3 thieves

Los Angeles, June 28: Hollywood actor Brad Pitt’s house in Los Angeles has been “ransacked” by three thieves, the law enforcement department has said. The Los Angeles Police received information about the burglary at around 10:30 pm on Wednesday at Mr Pitt’s Los Feliz residence. The actor was reportedly not at home at the time of the incident.
Three unidentified men allegedly scaled the front gate, broke in through a window and “ransacked” the 61-year-old’s property, according to the New York Post.
Officials have not yet disclosed the number of items stolen or their total value. The police initially did not reveal the identity of the owner, but the address matched to actor’s residence.
Pitt was on a promotional tour to London for the premiere of his movie “F1”, which was released in theatres on Friday.