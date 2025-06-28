Brad Pitt’s home ransacked by 3 thieves

Three unidentified men allegedly scaled the front gate, broke in through a window and “ransacked” the 61-year-old’s property, according to the New York Post.

Officials have not yet disclosed the number of items stolen or their total value. The police initially did not reveal the identity of the owner, but the address matched to actor’s residence.

Pitt was on a promotional tour to London for the premiere of his movie “F1”, which was released in theatres on Friday.