Honour killing: Madras High Court’s order to CBCID

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has instructed the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CBCID) to complete its investigation and submit a final report within eight weeks in the murder case of Kavin, an IT employee. The court has adjourned the case for two months.

The case, which is being investigated as a potential honor killing, was brought before the court by a petitioner who sought a monitored investigation and a special law to prevent such incidents.

During the hearing, the CBCID informed the court that the investigation was proceeding properly and requested a two-month extension to submit its report, which the court granted.

The petitioner’s lawyer, Binoy Koss, raised several concerns. He pointed out that Surjith’s mother had not yet been arrested and highlighted that the Palayamkottai Police Inspector, Kasi Pandian, had been transferred after a previous complaint of caste-based discrimination, yet information supportive of him was released on the same day the complaint was lodged.

The lawyer also noted that the District Collector and Commissioner had not inspected the crime scene and requested that a District Judge be appointed to monitor the investigation. He further argued for the implementation of a special law to curb honor killings.

The judges, however, stated that the government was taking swift action and that no further orders were necessary as the investigation was progressing properly. They also noted that there were no complaints against the CBCID’s investigation and advised the petitioner to provide any additional information to the CBCID directly.

The court also mentioned that the compensation for victims under the SC/ST Act had been increased from ₹8.2 lakh to ₹12 lakh, with an initial payment of ₹6 lakh already given to Kavin’s family. The judges emphasized that those who committed the crime should not escape justice.