Low-pressure area Forms over Bay of Bengal

The Regional Meteorological Centre has announced the formation of a low-pressure area over the central-west Bay of Bengal and adjoining regions, accompanied by an upper air cyclonic circulation over the central Bay.

According to the weather office, this system has developed over the central-west and north-west Bay of Bengal today. It is expected to move in a west-northwest direction over the next 24 hours and intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area. Over the next 48 hours, it is likely to track towards the northern coastal Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha coasts.

In Tamil Nadu, moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely at a few places across northern and southern districts, including Puducherry and Karaikal, through the day. This spell of moderate rain is expected to continue in these areas until August 18. Nilgiris, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet districts may experience heavy rainfall at isolated locations today.

For Chennai and its suburbs, the forecast indicates partly cloudy skies with light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms in some areas.

Meteorologists advise residents in the affected districts to remain alert for sudden heavy showers and lightning activity, particularly in the Nilgiris and northern coastal areas, as the system moves closer to land.

Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal over the next two days, as squally winds reaching speeds of 45-55 kmph are expected in the region. Coastal communities have also been urged to take necessary precautions against possible rough sea conditions.

The weather office has stated that the low-pressure system, depending on its intensification, could bring widespread rainfall to parts of Tamil Nadu later this week, potentially improving water levels in key reservoirs but also posing risks of localized flooding in low-lying areas.