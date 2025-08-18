Next-Gen GST step towards a single tax slab GST

The proposed ‘Next Gen GST’ with sweeping reforms, lower tax rates, and just two slabs, aims to boost the economy amid tariff threats and set the stage for a single tax rate regime by the time India becomes a developed nation, government sources said.

They said the proposed new GST regime, which slashes tax rates and assigns just two slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, will boost the economy and also serve to mitigate tariff threats.

The proposed two-slab regime, if approved by the GST Council, will replace the current four slabs in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, doing away with the 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs.

Calling it the “next Gen GST’, a government official said, “It is a game changer reform. In the pantheon of economic reforms seen in India, it’s right up there”. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Government sources said the new structure would mean that almost all of the common-use items will move to the lower tax bracket, leading to price cuts, which in turn would boost consumption.

Terming the overhaul as “reformed and refined GST”, a source said the Centre did not want a short-term solution in the tax rate rationalisation and, with the Compensation Cess coming to an end, a Next Gen GST was necessary.

“Lower taxes mean it will put more money in people’s pockets. It will obviously lead to more consumption,” the official said.

The Centre’s proposal for a 5 and 18 per cent tax rate on merit and standard goods and a 40 per cent tax for sin goods has been a “large canvas exercise” to ensure stability in tax rates, officials said, explaining the rationale behind the exercise.