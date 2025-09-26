Ashwin becomes first Indian male player to join BBL

While Indian women cricketers have long featured in domestic leagues worldwide, including the WBBL, the BCCI has historically restricted contracted male cricketers from playing in overseas T20 leagues. Only retired Indian men are eligible for such stints, making Ashwin’s signing particularly noteworthy.

“Thunder were crystal clear about how they’d use me and brave enough to back it. My conversations with the leadership were excellent, and we’re fully aligned on my role. I love how Dave Warner plays the game, and it’s always better when your leader shares your mindset. I can’t wait to perform for the Thunder Nation,” Ashwin said in a statement.

Ashwin will join Sydney Thunder in early January, featuring in matches including their trip to the Gabba against Brisbane Heat on January 10, the clash with Melbourne Renegades at Engie Stadium on January 12, and the Sydney Smash at SCG on January 16.

The off-spinner retired from international cricket during last summer’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy and also concluded his Indian Premier League career last month. Over 287 matches for India, Ashwin has claimed 765 international wickets, including 537 in Tests, ranking him eighth all-time in the format. He has been part of India’s 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy-winning squads, was named ICC Cricketer and Test Cricketer of the Year in 2016, and was included in the Men’s Test Team of the Decade (2011–2020).

In 16 IPL seasons, Ashwin made 221 appearances across five franchises, making him the seventh most-capped player in the tournament. He won two IPL titles with Chennai Super Kings in 2010 and 2011 and has 187 career wickets, placing him fifth on the all-time list.