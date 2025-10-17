TN forms special commission on caste honour killings

In a significant announcement made in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin declared the formation of a dedicated commission to recommend a special law aimed at preventing caste-based honor killings in the state.

This commission will be chaired by retired Justice Pasha and will include legal experts, progressive thinkers, and anthropologists. Its mandate will be to gather insights from various stakeholders and propose effective legislative measures to combat honor killings rooted in caste-based violence.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the soil of Tamil Nadu, where the revered poet Valluvanar’s principle that all life is one originated, fundamentally rejects caste distinctions. Yet, despite global advancements in knowledge and human values, incidents of caste-based honor killings continue to shame society. Stalin pointed out that while caste is a significant factor, honor killings also arise from wider patterns of oppression and must be ended absolutely. He stressed the need to address all forms of oppressive mindsets and social dominance, suggesting legislative reforms even to change caste suffixes (‘-n’ to ‘-r’) to dissolve caste identities symbolically.

The commission’s work will support a broader campaign promoting anti-oppression, equality, self-respect, and love, aiming to foster a humane society free from caste-based violence. It will recommend reforms including stricter punishments for honor killings and mechanisms to prevent such crimes proactively.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed that based on the commission’s recommendations, the Tamil Nadu government would enact necessary legal measures to curb these brutal crimes.

Stalin’s announcement resonates with growing public and political demands in Tamil Nadu for a special legal framework specifically addressing caste honor killings, spurred by recent high-profile cases and persistent caste violence.