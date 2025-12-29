2026 polls: EPS resumes his mass contact programme 

Palaniswami launched the second phase of his campaign from Thaiyur in the Chengalpattu East region and Chennai suburbs this evening, addressing the public from an open jeep as large crowds gathered along the route to greet him. The whirlwind yatra will continue till December 30, 2025.

Party sources said the campaign, which is being conducted constituency by constituency, is intended to listen to people’s grievances, highlight what the AIADMK terms as the failures of the DMK government, and reiterate the party’s commitment to safeguarding the rights, welfare and future of Tamil Nadu’s people.

According to the AIADMK, Palaniswami will cover Thiruvallur West on Monday, and on December 30 he will tour Thiruvallur North, Thiruporur, Sholinganallur, Tiruttani and Gummidipoondi constituencies.

All concerned district party secretaries have made necessary arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the yatra.

As per party headquarters’ directives, headquarters secretaries, district in-charges, former Ministers, former MPs and MLAs, state and district functionaries, representatives of local bodies and cooperative institutions, along with cadres and supporters, participated in large numbers in the campaign.