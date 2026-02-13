Fear of defeat, says EPS, Attacks Stalin’s ₹5,000 transfer

Spread the love

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday launched a strong attack on Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, questioning the timing of the ₹5,000 disbursal to women beneficiaries under the state’s entitlement scheme.

The AIADMK general secretary alleged that the move was driven by “fear of electoral defeat” ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

In a post on social media platform X, Palaniswami criticized the advance release of ₹3,000 for February, March, and April, along with an additional ₹2,000 announced as a special summer package under the Kalaignar Women’s Entitlement Scheme.

“Will the women of Tamil Nadu trust this patchwork of depositing election-time money?” he asked, alleging that the government had delayed payments in the past and was now rushing to release funds.

Palaniswami further claimed that while the government has provided around ₹34,000 per beneficiary since September 2023, families have suffered financial losses running into lakhs due to price rises and governance failures.

He also questioned the government’s implementation of family card distribution and accused it of failing to fulfill earlier promises.

AIADMK’s Counter-Promise

The AIADMK leader reiterated his party’s election promise to provide ₹2,000 per month to all eligible women heads of families under the proposed “Kula Vilakku Scheme” if voted to power.

“With the support of the people, the AIADMK government will be formed within three months, and we will implement our ₹2,000 per month scheme without discrimination,” he said.

The exchange marks an intensifying welfare-focused political battle between the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, with women voters emerging as a decisive electoral bloc ahead of the 2026 polls.