STALIN SPRINGS MAASI MASS FRIDAY SURPRISE FOR WOMEN

In a major pre-election move, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Friday announced that ₹5,000 has been directly credited to the bank accounts of 1.31 crore women beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Women’s Entitlement Scheme.

The one-time deposit covers three months of the existing ₹1,000 monthly assistance, along with an additional ₹2,000 to help beneficiaries meet summer-related expenses, the Chief Minister said in a video message released on social media.

The announcement comes months ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. Stalin stated that the advance payment was made to ensure uninterrupted support to beneficiaries amid concerns that the scheme could face administrative hurdles during the election period.

He further declared that if the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam returns to power, the monthly assistance under the scheme will be doubled from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000.

According to official data, the scheme currently supports 1.31 crore eligible women across the state through direct benefit transfer (DBT) into bank accounts. The government claims the initiative has significantly eased financial stress for women from economically weaker households by helping them manage household expenses, children’s education, and medical costs.

Stalin appealed to beneficiaries to utilize the funds prudently for essential needs.

The move is widely seen as a strategic welfare push aimed at consolidating women voters, who form a decisive electoral bloc in Tamil Nadu. Welfare-driven politics has historically played a central role in the state’s electoral landscape, and financial assistance schemes targeting women have proven influential in past elections.

While the ruling party projects the move as social security support, opposition parties are expected to scrutinize the timing of the announcement and its fiscal implications.

With the Assembly elections approaching, the enhancement promise and immediate disbursal are likely to intensify political debate in the coming weeks.