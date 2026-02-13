HC warns against scandalous allegations targeting judiciary

Spread the love

The Madras High Court has issued a stern warning against persons and institutions making scandalous and unfounded allegations against judges and the judiciary, underscoring the need to uphold public confidence in the justice system. The court emphasised that attacking the integrity of judicial officers without basis amounts to contempt of court and will be dealt with seriously under law. A division bench presided over by Chief Justice Kauser Edappagath highlighted that while criticism of judgments is permissible, disparaging the character or motives of judges without proof undermines the rule of law and erodes trust in the judicial process. The court noted that such conduct can have serious consequences, potentially attracting contempt proceedings, including penalties or imprisonment. The remarks were made during a hearing in which a petition was filed seeking action against individuals who had levelled defamatory accusations against judicial officers on social media and other platforms. The bench observed that the freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution does not extend to making baseless attacks on the judiciary’s integrity. In its order, the High Court reiterated that the law on contempt exists to protect the dignity and authority of courts, and warned that irresponsible statements about judges could mislead the public and harm the administration of justice. The court called upon citizens and the media to exercise restraint and responsibility when discussing judicial decisions or conduct. The ruling comes amid growing public discourse around judicial accountability and transparency, with the court stressing that safeguards against unfounded allegations are essential to maintain faith in the legal system.