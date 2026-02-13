Comicstan Is Back in Chennai 

Spread the love

Chennai is set to transform into a haven for comic, anime, gaming, cosplay, and pop-culture fans this Valentine's weekend as Comicstan officially Chennai Comic Con 2026 makes its highly anticipated return on 14–15 February 2026 at the Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam.

Organised by Comic Con India and powered by Crunchyroll, this two-day festival brings together fans of all ages to celebrate their favourite universes, characters, and creators under one roof. Positioned uniquely as a fun and fandom centric alternative to traditional Valentine’s Day activities, the event carries the theme “Fall in Love with Fandom” inviting couples, friends, and families alike to share passion and creativity.

The highlight of this year’s guests is Ron Marz, a celebrated comic writer known for his work on Silver Surfer and co-creating Green Lantern’s Kyle Rayner. Alongside him will be 16 notable Indian creators such as Savio Mascarenhas (Amar Chitra Katha), Prasad Bhat (Graphicurry), Shubham Khurana, and Rajesh Nagulakonda.

The main stage will feature stand up comedy from acclaimed performers including Azeem Banatwalla, Vivek Muralidharan, Daniel Fernandes, RamKumar and Kumar Varun. Fans can also enjoy live music from artists like Chennai based Kenzo Y2K, multilingual singer Célinedee Matahari, and the French duo Louis Lancien & Olga.

A variety of themed zones will keep fans entertained from the Maruti Suzuki Arena Zone and Crunchyroll Zone for anime lovers, to the NODWIN Gaming Arena for gamers. Attendees can explore VR experiences, gaming booths, exclusive merchandise stalls, rare collectibles, and cosplay displays.

One of the major attractions of Comicstan is the cosplay scene, where fans dress up as their favourite characters ranging from superheroes to anime icons. Many visitors use this platform to connect with fellow enthusiasts, attend contests, and share creative artistry. According to social discussions online, cosplay is a huge part of the event’s culture, with many planning their character looks weeks in advance.