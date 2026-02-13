Huge haul of pythons, tortoises at Chennai Airport

The Air Intelligence Unit of Chennai airport has seized 31 exotic wildlife including 9 African spurred tortoises, 4 Iguanas, an eastern water dragon, 12 ball pythons, an Albino corn snake, 3 white tongued skinks and white-sided kingsnake which were smuggled from Thailand.
Following specific intelligence, the officials intercepted an Indian male passenger who arrived from Bangkok by Thai Airways flight on Wednesday. The wild life species were found inside two electric appliances and personal belongings. The passenger failed to produce any valid import certificate or licence for the legal import of the species. The passenger was arrested and the species were deported back to the country of its origin.