Pookie – Review

Contemporary Romance Directed by MC Ganesh Chandra, Pookie is a sincere and contemporary take on modern relationships, attempting to decode love in the age of dating apps, labels, and emotional fluidity. It marks a decent and earnest attempt by the filmmaker to capture the pulse of Gen Z romance while staying rooted in familiar emotional conflicts. The film opens its second half with a stylised sequence of Kailash (Ajay Dhishan) scrolling through dating profiles, cleverly using digital-age terminology to underline the confusion and overload of choices that define present-day relationships. Rather than being merely flashy, the scene reflects how technology shapes emotional decisions for today’s youth. At its core, Pookie revolves around the turbulent relationship between Kailash and Aazhi. Their messy public breakup sets the emotional tone early on, presenting love not as a fairy tale but as a fragile bond tested by ego, misunderstandings, and personal insecurities. The film explores how young couples navigate identity, independence, and vulnerability in a fast-paced world. MC Ganesh Chandra deserves credit for attempting to bridge generational perceptions of romance. The film subtly challenges the notion that only “old-school love” carries depth while modern relationships are superficial. By placing its lead pair at the crossroads of pride and affection, the narrative suggests that emotional struggles transcend generations — only the language of love changes. Ajay Dhishan delivers a convincing performance as Kailash, portraying a young man torn between emotional immaturity and genuine longing. His vulnerability in key moments adds weight to the character. The actress playing Aazhi complements him with a poised and emotionally grounded portrayal, making their chemistry feel relatable and real. The linear screenplay helps the audience follow the emotional progression of the couple without unnecessary detours. The film avoids excessive melodrama and instead leans on conversations and subtle emotion