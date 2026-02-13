My Lord – Review

Spread the love

My Lord, directed by Raju Murugan, is a compelling social drama that tackles the disturbing issue of illegal kidney trafficking with sincerity and courage. Known for weaving socially relevant themes into engaging narratives, Raju Murugan once again proves his strength as a storyteller who balances realism with emotional impact.

Sasikumar delivers a restrained yet powerful performance in the lead role. His portrayal is understated, relying on subtle expressions and quiet intensity to communicate his character’s internal struggles. It is a performance that grows on you, drawing the audience deeper into the emotional journey. Chaitra Achar complements him with a nuanced and heartfelt act, bringing warmth and vulnerability to the narrative. Their on-screen chemistry feels organic and grounded.

The film avoids melodrama and sensationalism, choosing instead to approach its sensitive subject with empathy and maturity. The storytelling unfolds in a sombre, realistic tone, exploring human desperation, moral conflicts, and systemic exploitation. This measured narrative style enhances the authenticity of the film and makes its message more impactful.

The supporting cast, including Asha Sharath, adds further strength with convincing performances that lend credibility to the world of the film. Technically, My Lord is polished and immersive. Nirav Shah’s cinematography beautifully captures the mood, using light and framing to heighten emotional moments. Sean Roldan’s background score subtly underscores the drama, enhancing key scenes without overwhelming them.

Overall, My Lord stands out as a sincere and socially conscious film that encourages reflection while keeping viewers emotionally invested. With strong performances, thoughtful direction, and technical finesse, it marks another commendable addition to Raju Murugan’s body of work and is a must-watch for those who value meaningful cinema.