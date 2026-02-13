Mylanji – Review

Spread the love

Sincere attempt Set against the breathtaking landscapes of Lovedale, Mylanji unfolds as a gentle romantic drama filled with innocence, longing, and emotional choices. Written and directed by Ajayan Bala and produced by Dr. Arjun, the film blends scenic beauty with heartfelt storytelling. Charu (Krisha Kurup) plays a wealthy yet sheltered young woman who grows up as an orphan under the care of her aunt and uncle in the misty hills of Lovedale. Despite her comfortable upbringing, her world is small and innocent. She falls in love with Kathir, a young man from a nearby town, believing he is her future. However, her dreams are shattered when Kathir abruptly leaves for Chennai without explanation. As Charu struggles with heartbreak, her aunt pressures her into marrying her irresponsible cousin. At this emotional crossroads, she meets Surya (Sriram Karthik), a soft-spoken and thoughtful bird watcher visiting from Chennai. Surya is instantly drawn to Charu’s simplicity and kindness. In an unexpected twist, Charu seeks Surya’s help to reunite with Kathir, since he is from Chennai. Suppressing his own feelings, Surya selflessly agrees. What follows is a tender exploration of shifting emotions. As Charu and Surya spend time together, navigating hope and heartbreak, she slowly begins to realize that her feelings for Kathir may not have been true love after all. The story evolves into a delicate love triangle, raising questions about destiny, sacrifice, and the courage to confess one’s heart. Krisha Kurup delivers a sincere and emotionally grounded performance as Charu, capturing both her innocence and inner conflict convincingly. Sriram Karthik impresses as Surya, portraying vulnerability and restraint with subtle charm. Their chemistry forms the emotional core of the film. Visually, Mylanji is stunning. The mist-covered mornings, flowing streams, quaint cottages, and lush green hills of Lovedale add poetic depth to the narrative. The cinematography beautifully complements the film’s romantic tone, making the setting almost a character in itself. Though the storyline follows a familiar romantic template, Ajayan Bala’s sensitive direction and the strong production backing by Dr. Arjun ensure the film feels sincere and visually immersive.