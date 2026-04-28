Bangladesh faces surge in mob violence

Dhaka, Apr 28:

A report has warned that mob violence in Bangladesh is becoming a growing national crisis amid declining trust in the justice system.

Citing data from the rights group Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), retired Major General Nazrul Islam noted that mob-related deaths rose from 128 in 2024 to 197 in 2025, with around 293 killings recorded after the political transition in August 2024.

He also cited estimates of over 400 mob incidents between August 2024 and early 2026, indicating a rising trend in both frequency and severity. Islam highlighted a recent case in Kushtia’s Daulatpur area, where spiritual figure Abdur Rahman was killed by a mob after unverified social media allegations of offensive remarks.

The mob attacked him, destroyed his shrine, and burned it without any legal process or investigation. He stressed that mob culture persists due to weak enforcement of laws and public passivity, arguing that inconsistent justice emboldens such violence.

Islam concluded that Bangladesh faces a critical choice between enforcing existing laws effectively or allowing continued breakdown of legal order.