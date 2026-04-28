Pak repels Taliban infiltration, 3 injured

Peshawar, Apr 28:

Three civilians, including two women, were injured on Monday in alleged cross-border firing by Afghan Taliban forces following a failed infiltration attempt by militants along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in South Waziristan, according to a security official.

Pakistan’s security forces reportedly foiled the infiltration bid in the Angoor Adda Zulul Khel area and repelled the attackers. The militants were described by Pakistani authorities as “Fitna al-Khawarij,” a term used for members of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Security forces said they destroyed multiple Afghan border checkpoints during the response.

After the failed attempt, Afghan Taliban forces allegedly opened fire on civilian areas, resulting in injuries to three locals who were taken to Wana Hospital for treatment. Officials claimed the civilian targeting followed the militants’ inability to breach the border.

Local residents condemned the shelling and urged a strong response from Pakistani forces amid rising tensions along the border region.