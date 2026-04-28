Road mishap: Bus driver killed, 40 injured near Tindivanam

Tindivanam, Apr 28:

A government bus driver was killed and around 40 passengers were injured after a lorry rammed into a bus near Tindivanam on Tuesday.

The accident occurred near Salavathi when a lorry travelling from Tiruvannamalai towards Puducherry attempted to cross the highway and collided with the oncoming bus, causing it to overturn.

The driver, identified as Sakthivel, died on the spot, while the injured passengers were rushed to the Tindivanam Government Hospital and nearby hospitals for treatment.

Police and rescue teams carried out relief operations, while the accident led to traffic congestion stretching over 5 km on the Chennai–Tiruchy National Highway. The lorry driver fled the scene and a search is underway.