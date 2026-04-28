Technician detained at strong room for watching ‘Jana Nayagan’

Chennai, Apr 18:

A 37-year-old CCTV technician has been detained by police after a social media post showed him allegedly watching a leaked version of Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay.

The incident is linked to work carried out at Anna University, where the technician was engaged in installing cameras for the EVM strong room. Police said the photo was taken before April 23, prior to the storage of EVMs, and later shared online.

After the post went viral, authorities traced the technician, identified as Yuvaraj, and initiated questioning.

Meanwhile, the Cyber Crime wing of Tamil Nadu Police has already arrested nine individuals, including a freelance editor, for circulating the pirated version of the unreleased film.