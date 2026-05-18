Stalin takes indirect swipe at CM Vijay

Thanjavur, May 18:

At a DMK functionary’s family wedding in Thanjavur, party president M. K. Stalin launched a sharp, indirect attack on Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, criticising the way the recent Assembly election was fought and won.

Stalin alleged that the ruling party secured victory without significant grassroots campaigning, relying heavily on social media strategies instead. He pointed out that in several constituencies, proper booth agents and counting agents were not even appointed, and claimed that platforms like Instagram were used to influence families through younger members in a targeted and systematic manner.

Calling it an unusual political strategy, he admitted that the DMK had underestimated this approach but asserted that the party would be better prepared to counter it in the future.

Emphasising the resilience of the DMK, Stalin said that one electoral defeat does not define the party’s journey. Founded in 1949, the DMK has witnessed both victories and setbacks, and has always risen again like a “phoenix.” He stressed that the movement carries a strong legacy of revival and determination during challenging times.

Reflecting on his tenure, Stalin expressed regret that the party could not continue in power for another term, stating that more ambitious welfare schemes could have been implemented with additional time. He assured that the DMK would now function as a strong opposition, working to revive stalled public welfare initiatives through protests and democratic means.

Concluding his speech, Stalin urged party cadres to remain confident and committed, expressing optimism that the DMK would return to power in the future.