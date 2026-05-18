Satheesan sworn-in as Chief Minister of Keralam

Thiruvananthapuram, May 18:

In Keralam, the new UDF Ministry headed by senior Congress leader V. D. Satheesan was sworn in today at Thiruvananthapuram. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath to the new ministers.

Former Opposition Leader and former KPCC president Ramesh Chennithala, present KPCC president Sunny Joseph, former KPCC president K. Muraleedharan, and IUML leader P. K. Kunhalikutty are among the senior leaders in the new ministry.

On Sunday, Satheesan unveiled the 20-member Council of Ministers of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government.

Congress will have 11 Ministers in the Cabinet – Ramesh Chennithala, Sunny Joseph, K. Muraleedharan, A.P. Anil Kumar, P.C. Vishnunadh, T. Siddique, Bindu Krishna, K.A. Thulasi, Roji M. John, M. Liju and O.J. Janeesh.

According to the mandatory declaration submitted to the Election Commission, Satheesan and his wife, Lakshmi Priya R, together declared a gross total assets of around ₹5.6 crore, categorised into movable and immovable properties.

Satheesan declared movable assets worth ₹53.82 lakh, while his wife’s movable assets are valued at ₹68.45 lakh. The couple’s assets include cash, bank deposits, gold and shares.