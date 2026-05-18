Habeebi gets a release date

Director Meera Kathiravan’s much-awaited film Habeebi has officially locked its release date, raising anticipation among Tamil cinema fans.

The announcement has generated buzz, especially given Meera Kathiravan’s reputation for crafting emotionally rich and socially rooted narratives. With Habeebi, the filmmaker is expected to present yet another compelling story that resonates with audiences on both personal and cultural levels.

While the makers have kept key plot details under wraps, the title Habeebi—which loosely translates to “beloved”—hints at a story centered around relationships, emotions, and human connections. Industry insiders suggest that the film may explore themes of love, identity, and belonging, set against a unique backdrop.

The cast and technical crew details have also contributed to the growing excitement, with expectations of strong performances and meaningful storytelling. The film’s music and visual treatment are also said to play a crucial role in enhancing its narrative depth.

With its release date now confirmed, Habeebi joins the lineup of highly anticipated Tamil releases, and fans are eager to see how Meera Kathiravan brings this intriguing story to life on the big screen.