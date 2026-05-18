Senior AIADMK leader Semmalai resigns amid party turmoil

Chennai, May 18:

Senior leader S. Semmalai on Monday resigned from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, intensifying the ongoing internal crisis within the party.

In his resignation letter to General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Semmalai expressed deep dissatisfaction over recent developments and said the situation had caused him “immense mental anguish.”

Reflecting on the party’s legacy, he questioned whether this was the fate of the movement founded by M. G. Ramachandran and nurtured by J. Jayalalithaa. In an emotional note, he remarked that while “camphor may dissolve,” it was painful to see the party’s current condition.

Party insiders say Semmalai’s exit could have a ripple effect among grassroots cadres, particularly in western Tamil Nadu where he holds influence. His resignation adds to the mounting pressure on the leadership to address internal dissent and restore unity within the organisation.

Political observers believe this development may further impact the AIADMK’s organisational strength ahead of future electoral challenges, as the party navigates leadership consolidation and attempts to regain stability in a competitive political landscape.