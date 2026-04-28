Tamil Nadu means achievement: Stalin

Kodaikanal, Apr 28:

M. K. Stalin on Tuesday said that the very mention of Tamil Nadu signifies “achievement, achievement, and nothing but achievement,” highlighting the state’s growth under his government.

In a social media post, the Chief Minister said the Dravidian model of governance has proven its strength through measurable results, pointing to sustained double-digit growth over the past two years after laying a strong foundation in the initial three years.

Stalin thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for supporting the government’s efforts and said this was only the beginning, expressing confidence that the state would scale greater heights with continued public support.

He also emphasised that Tamil Nadu’s competition is not just with other Indian states but with leading regions in South Asia, aiming to position the state as a frontrunner in development.