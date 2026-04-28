King Charles travels to US to repair strained ties

London, Apr 28:

King Charles III arrives in Washington for a four-day state visit aimed at reinforcing the UK–US “special relationship” amid diplomatic tensions and heightened security concerns.

The trip, marking the United States’ 250th anniversary and the king’s first state visit since becoming monarch, proceeded after a Washington shooting at a dinner attended by President Donald Trump prompted a brief security review. Buckingham Palace confirmed the visit would go ahead as planned.

The visit comes at a sensitive moment in UK–US relations, with tensions over the Iran conflict and broader disagreements within NATO.

Trump has criticised Prime Minister Keir Starmer for refusing to join US military strikes on Iran and has expressed frustration with allied contributions to collective security. Despite this, Trump has spoken warmly of King Charles, calling him a “friend” and praising his previous UK visit.

The programme includes a private tea with the Trumps, a formal state dinner, and a one-on-one meeting between the king and the US president.

Charles will also visit the 9/11 memorial in New York and attend events in Virginia focused on environmental and cultural themes. A key highlight will be his address to the US Congress, only the second such speech by a British monarch after Queen Elizabeth II in 1991.

While some UK politicians have raised concerns about political risks, the visit is widely viewed as an exercise in soft diplomacy, with Charles expected to emphasise long-term ties and shared democratic values while avoiding direct political confrontation.