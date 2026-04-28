Worker dies in toxic gas leak Near Gummidipoondi

Chennai, Apr 28:

One worker died and four others are in critical condition after inhaling toxic gas at an ethanol plant near Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at a factory in Thervoy Kandigai, where migrant workers were cleaning a water tank.

A worker from Odisha, identified as Dhananjay Mali, fell into the tank after being exposed to toxic fumes.

Four co-workers who attempted to rescue him also lost consciousness after inhaling the gas.

Fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and retrieved all five workers using safety equipment.

Dhananjay Mali was declared dead at the scene, while the injured workers were admitted to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital, where they remain in critical condition.