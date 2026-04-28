Russia, Ukraine drone strikes leave deaths in region

Kyiv, Apr 28:

A Russian drone attack before dawn on Ukraine’s southern city of Odesa wounded 14 people, including two children, according to local authorities. The strike hit residential neighbourhoods and civilian infrastructure, causing multiple injuries, mostly from shrapnel. Five of the injured were hospitalised.

Officials said the attack is part of a sustained pattern of Russian strikes on civilian areas in Odesa, a strategically important Black Sea port that has faced repeated bombardment since the full-scale invasion began on February 24, 2022.

At the same time, Ukrainian officials reported a retaliatory drone strike in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, which killed two civilians. Moscow-installed authorities said a man and woman in their 70s died in the village of Dnipriany. The incident highlights continued cross-border drone warfare between the two sides.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia launched a large-scale aerial assault over the past week, firing around 1,900 attack drones, 1,400 guided bombs, and about 60 missiles. He noted that Ukraine is intercepting over 90% of incoming drones due to advances in domestic air defence systems but stressed the need for more US-made Patriot missile systems to counter ballistic threats.

Ukraine has also expanded its defence partnerships. Norway has entered a joint drone production agreement with Kyiv, while Poland announced plans for a “drone armada” project in cooperation with Ukraine to strengthen regional defence. Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said Ukraine has transitioned from being a recipient of military aid to a provider of advanced battlefield technology, including systems capable of destroying tanks and expensive enemy equipment.

Meanwhile, Ukraine continues long-range strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, targeting oil terminals and refineries deep inside Russia in an effort to disrupt the economy. A report by the Institute for the Study of War noted at least 10 Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil and gas facilities in the past two weeks.

Ukrainian officials also highlighted increasing Western support. NATO members excluding the United States have contributed to a funding arrangement for purchasing US weapons, and the European Union has approved a €90 billion loan package for Ukraine, alongside plans for additional sanctions on Russia.

Overall, the conflict remains intense, with both sides escalating drone and missile operations, while Ukraine simultaneously strengthens international military cooperation and domestic defence capabilities.